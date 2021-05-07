Grid+ Market Capitalization Reaches $10.85 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. Grid+ has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $96,263.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 16% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Grid+ Coin Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “
