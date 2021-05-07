Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Issues Earnings Results

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%.

Shares of NASDAQ GRTS traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 659,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,616,165. The company has a market cap of $459.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $35.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gritstone Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

