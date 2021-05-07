Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Sells $714,250.00 in Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $714,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,828.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Samir Kaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Samir Kaul sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total transaction of $792,800.00.

Shares of GH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.39. 2,143,737 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,603. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.31 and a 1-year high of $181.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.77. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.07 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

GH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Guardant Health in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth $1,187,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Guardant Health during the first quarter worth about $5,829,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 197,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,408,000 after purchasing an additional 39,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

