Gulden (NLG) Trading 5.4% Lower This Week

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Gulden has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a market capitalization of $22.28 million and $141,278.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0410 or 0.00000071 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $354.39 or 0.00613682 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

NLG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 543,184,517 coins. The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

