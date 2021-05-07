GXChain Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. One GXChain coin can currently be purchased for $1.20 or 0.00002088 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $83.66 million and $43.65 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000258 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001024 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,213,579 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

