H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on FUL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Shares of FUL opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.64 and a 200 day moving average of $56.26. H.B. Fuller has a 1-year low of $30.46 and a 1-year high of $69.33.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd were given a $0.168 dividend. This is a boost from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

In other news, CEO James Owens sold 19,471 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $1,235,824.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,174 shares in the company, valued at $15,434,253.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $213,857.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at $790,058.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,070 shares of company stock worth $3,239,103 over the last ninety days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of H.B. Fuller in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 351.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $644,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

