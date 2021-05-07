Haemonetics (HAE) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) recently:

5/4/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

4/26/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barrington Research from $140.00 to $91.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $147.00.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at CJS Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

4/19/2021 – Haemonetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $158.00 to $108.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Haemonetics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Haemonetics’ robust Hospital arm and an uptick in Hemostasis Management product line in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 is impressive. Gross productivity improvement and cost savings from the Operational Excellence Program and cost-containment actions raise optimism. Adoption of NexSys is contributing to the company’s overall progress and the company is optimistic about the Cardiva acquisition. Strong end-market demand buoy optimism. A strong solvency and balance sheet position looks encouraging. Over the past six months, Haemonetics has outperformed its industry. Yet, the company’s sluggish Plasma and Blood Center businesses due to the pandemic-led business disruptions are concerning. Contraction of both margins is worrying. The company’s inability to provide guidance for fiscal 2021 raises apprehensions.”

NYSE HAE opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $60.68 and a twelve month high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its 200 day moving average is $113.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,216,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $144,404,000 after acquiring an additional 180,109 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 598,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth $59,775,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 484,103 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,488,000 after purchasing an additional 17,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 284,147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,742,000 after purchasing an additional 71,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

