Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Rating Increased to Outperform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HRSHF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Haier Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Haier Smart Home in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of HRSHF stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.46. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,422. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.11. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $4.78.

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. manufactures and distributes home appliances in Mainland China, the United States, Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, dryers, household and commercial air-conditioners, purifiers, fresh air systems, electric water heaters, gas water heaters, solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, vacuum cleaners, POE water purifiers, POU water purifiers, water softening equipment, dishwashers, ovens, gas stoves, and other kitchen appliances.

