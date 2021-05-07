Halving Token Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00 (HALV)

Halving Token (CURRENCY:HALV) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. Halving Token has a market cap of $33,890.03 and $1.00 worth of Halving Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Halving Token has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One Halving Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Halving Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00068695 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.59 or 0.00262692 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003905 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $645.75 or 0.01108083 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.25 or 0.00031316 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $446.09 or 0.00765469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,238.98 or 0.99935194 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Halving Token Profile

Halving Token’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,076,701 coins. Halving Token’s official Twitter account is @Halvingtoken

Buying and Selling Halving Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Halving Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Halving Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Halving Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Halving Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Halving Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.