Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lessened its position in shares of Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 129,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,959,000 after acquiring an additional 19,162 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,493,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,796,000 after buying an additional 80,641 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 233,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,956,000 after buying an additional 25,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 101,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total transaction of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,344.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HWC stock opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.26.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWC. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

