Handelsbanken Fonder AB Acquires 400,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,677,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 1.06% of Mueller Water Products worth $23,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 67,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Mueller Water Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,624,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 194,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 24,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,473,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after purchasing an additional 376,281 shares during the period. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MWA stock opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.32 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $267.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.31%.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 25,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.32, for a total value of $345,973.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,329,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Todd P. Helms acquired 9,884 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $129,875.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 21,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,510. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,039 shares of company stock valued at $698,799. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MWA shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mueller Water Products currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Mueller Water Products

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

