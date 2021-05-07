Handelsbanken Fonder AB Buys 7,551 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,551 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Prologis were worth $21,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at about $1,311,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 38.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,928,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,247,000 after acquiring an additional 532,635 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $114.72 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.12 and a twelve month high of $116.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.95 and its 200-day moving average is $103.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 76.13%.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.