Handelsbanken Fonder AB Decreases Stake in Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE:DQ) by 76.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 930,056 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.40% of Daqo New Energy worth $21,156,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daqo New Energy by 2,997.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,850,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $335,583,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661,546 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,431,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,224,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Daqo New Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,557,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Daqo New Energy by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,257,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,102,000 after buying an additional 841,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DQ. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Daqo New Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.66 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Daqo New Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their target price on Daqo New Energy from $115.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Daqo New Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

Shares of Daqo New Energy stock opened at $73.59 on Friday. Daqo New Energy Corp. has a one year low of $9.27 and a one year high of $130.33. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 70.90 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.97.

Daqo New Energy (NYSE:DQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.19). Daqo New Energy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 13.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Daqo New Energy Corp. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Daqo New Energy Profile

Daqo New Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polysilicon to photovoltaic product manufactures in the People's Republic of China. It offers ready-to-use polysilicon, and packaged to meet crucible stacking, pulling, and solidification products. The company was formerly known as Mega Stand International Limited and changed its name to Daqo New Energy Corp.

