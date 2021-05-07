Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $21.47 Million Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Cigna were worth $21,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cigna by 1.0% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,550 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Cigna by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,842 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

CI opened at $256.93 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $158.84 and a one year high of $259.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.31 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CI. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $229.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Cigna from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.27.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 42,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.77, for a total value of $10,939,794.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 140,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,872,509.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $1,054,417.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,450 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,401. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,144 shares of company stock worth $58,148,450. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.