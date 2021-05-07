Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.03 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $23,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $568.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $645.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $663.41.

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $617.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $615.01 and a 200 day moving average of $520.42. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $240.34 and a 52 week high of $669.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

