Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $23.38 Million Stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 71.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 652,335 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,617,306 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 0.14% of Plug Power worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 96.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,907 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PLUG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Plug Power from $79.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.88.

PLUG stock opened at $22.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Plug Power Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.80 and a 12 month high of $75.49. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.59.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The electronics maker reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $139.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.93 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.12%. Equities analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

About Plug Power

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

