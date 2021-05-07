Handelsbanken Fonder AB Lowers Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,578 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 20,977 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $135.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $66.61 and a 1 year high of $138.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. The stock has a market cap of $44.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a negative net margin of 1.98% and a positive return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

In related news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total transaction of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.