Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 15,000 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.31% of Planet Fitness worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Planet Fitness by 214.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 52,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 35,576 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,890,000 after acquiring an additional 74,188 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 952,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,949,000 after acquiring an additional 127,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

PLNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.57.

Shares of NYSE:PLNT opened at $80.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,151.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.87 and a 1 year high of $90.34.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $111.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.49 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $8,354,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. 9.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

