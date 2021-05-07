Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 55,773 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 27.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 261,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,773 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $20,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after buying an additional 408,068 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after purchasing an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after purchasing an additional 138,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after purchasing an additional 49,271 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.92.

In other news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total transaction of $383,173.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,090 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,882.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 10,118 shares of company stock worth $791,225 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $82.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.71. The company has a market capitalization of $69.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

