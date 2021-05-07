Handelsbanken Fonder AB Purchases 576 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $20,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodstock Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 4,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in S&P Global by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $389.57 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $290.08 and a twelve month high of $397.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.84 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $370.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $340.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. Analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $408.00.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

