HARD Protocol (HARD) Market Capitalization Reaches $95.98 Million

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. HARD Protocol has a market capitalization of $95.98 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.57 or 0.00002720 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded down 14% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002761 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.79 or 0.00070817 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $151.21 or 0.00262486 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003699 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.71 or 0.01140018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031810 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $428.02 or 0.00743033 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,559.37 or 0.99920586 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About HARD Protocol

HARD Protocol was first traded on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,250,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

