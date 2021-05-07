Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.77 Million

Analysts expect Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) to report sales of $108.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.20 million and the highest is $110.90 million. Harmonic reported sales of $73.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $463.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $450.00 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $514.23 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $529.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 10.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Harmonic’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HLIT. Raymond James upgraded shares of Harmonic to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 12,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.70, for a total transaction of $96,919.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,111,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,559,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 240,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 320,431 shares of company stock valued at $2,628,313 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Harmonic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,042 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT opened at $7.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Harmonic has a one year low of $4.49 and a one year high of $9.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.85 million, a PE ratio of -18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.83.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

