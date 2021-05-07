Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.31

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 5487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $528.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.94 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

