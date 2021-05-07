Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Sets New 1-Year High at $22.31

Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.31 and last traded at $22.19, with a volume of 5487 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.67.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSC. Argus raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Harsco from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.29, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.46.
In other Harsco news, SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Harsco by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $180,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harsco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.
About Harsco (NYSE:HSC)
Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.
