Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Hits $163.23 on Major Exchanges

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $87.55 million and approximately $954,348.00 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance coin can currently be purchased for $163.23 or 0.00281716 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 15% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00021388 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001057 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance (FARM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 563,624 coins and its circulating supply is 536,315 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance . Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.