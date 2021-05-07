Hashgard Reaches One Day Volume of $189,411.00 (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. Over the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hashgard has a total market capitalization of $4.58 million and approximately $189,411.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.29 or 0.00086610 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.13 or 0.00063942 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.08 or 0.00783787 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00101977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,063.11 or 0.08720288 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00046777 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard (GARD) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard . The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Hashgard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hashgard using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

