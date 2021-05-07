Hathor Price Hits $1.40 on Top Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002416 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hathor has a total market cap of $252.30 million and approximately $5.32 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hathor has traded up 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002772 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $152.11 or 0.00263411 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $673.37 or 0.01166048 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031789 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $438.60 or 0.00759513 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,664.72 or 0.99856095 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Hathor

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Hathor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

