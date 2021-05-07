HC Wainwright Lowers Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective cut by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 83.49% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

NASDAQ:CHRS traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.17. 25,887 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,067. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day moving average is $16.85. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. On average, research analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $1,856,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHRS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Coherus BioSciences by 171.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

