HC Wainwright Trims ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Target Price to $28.00

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $101.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 157.12% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.22.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

NASDAQ CCXI traded down $16.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 686,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average of $56.81. ChemoCentryx has a twelve month low of $17.20 and a twelve month high of $70.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.49 million, a P/E ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $647,377.50. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,226 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,474 shares of company stock valued at $3,361,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 83,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after buying an additional 78,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.