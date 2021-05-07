HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HCI Group had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 0.97%.
HCI Group stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.36. The company had a trading volume of 49,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $664.81 million, a P/E ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.38 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. HCI Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $81.45.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
