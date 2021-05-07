Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier Sells 9,836 Shares

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) COO Paul Horstmeier sold 9,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $540,389.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,013,200.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Horstmeier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Paul Horstmeier sold 5,800 shares of Health Catalyst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $278,922.00.

Shares of HCAT traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.23. 1,403,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,063. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.00.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 25.57% and a negative net margin of 48.17%. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,531,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,193,000 after buying an additional 308,836 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,939,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,425,000 after acquiring an additional 287,644 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,462,000 after acquiring an additional 246,103 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Health Catalyst by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,437,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after acquiring an additional 186,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 115.3% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 262,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 140,777 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Health Catalyst from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

