Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to report sales of $404.84 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $404.20 million and the highest is $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group posted sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $407.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.12 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS.

HCSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.80.

Shares of HCSG stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.89. Healthcare Services Group has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $35.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 94.25%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 527.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

