HealthEquity, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for HealthEquity in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper forecasts that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on HealthEquity from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.90.

HealthEquity stock opened at $73.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,462.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. HealthEquity has a one year low of $45.82 and a one year high of $93.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.11 and a 200 day moving average of $72.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter valued at about $630,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 231,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,732,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 201,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in HealthEquity by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 43,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

In other HealthEquity news, insider Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.31, for a total value of $421,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,417,526.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.