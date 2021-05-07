Heat Biologics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.55) Per Share (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Heat Biologics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

Get Heat Biologics alerts:

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.02). Heat Biologics had a negative net margin of 527.90% and a negative return on equity of 44.07%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HTBX. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heat Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

HTBX opened at $6.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.67. Heat Biologics has a one year low of $3.62 and a one year high of $30.10.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Heat Biologics by 138.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 98,715 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,888,000. Institutional investors own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

Read More: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Heat Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heat Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.