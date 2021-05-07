Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This is a boost from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.009.

Hecla Mining has increased its dividend by 62.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE HL opened at $7.29 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $8.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

HL has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

