Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $331.12 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000520 BTC on popular exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market cap of $2.47 billion and $331.12 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00069584 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00065551 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 214,908% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $190.67 or 0.00331076 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00045164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004361 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

HBAR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,251,998,030 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

