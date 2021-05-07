HedgeTrade (HEDG) Price Down 0.6% This Week

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One HedgeTrade coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002634 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $526.28 million and approximately $111,260.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012946 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001044 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00041857 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001244 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001846 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

xRhodium (XRC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00008607 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000260 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HedgeTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

