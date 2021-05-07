Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Hits New 1-Year High at $76.25

Shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $76.25 and last traded at $76.25, with a volume of 1990 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.69.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 108.25 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 3.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

