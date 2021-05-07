HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Trading Up 1.8%

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) was up 1.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $30.44 and last traded at $30.43. Approximately 566 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.90.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10.

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting and electronic components and systems for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aftermarket, and Special Applications. The Automotive segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, car body and interior lighting products, and radomes; and body electronics, energy management, lighting electronics, and steering solutions, as well as driver assistance systems and components, including sensors and engine compartment actuators.

