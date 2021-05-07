Helmet.insure Trading Down 0.1% This Week (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be bought for about $2.17 or 0.00003800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $65.07 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00068004 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.45 or 0.00262187 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $632.88 or 0.01110316 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.00744606 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,338.47 or 0.98839346 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,039,728 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

