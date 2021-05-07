HempCoin (THC) Price Tops $0.0212 on Exchanges

HempCoin (CURRENCY:THC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. HempCoin has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $3,550.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HempCoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. One HempCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,256.82 or 1.00031794 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011985 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00193577 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001004 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000203 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003933 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 261,796,305 coins and its circulating supply is 261,661,155 coins. The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HempCoin is hempcoin.org . The official message board for HempCoin is medium.com/the-center-branch . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.