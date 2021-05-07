Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Sells $261,734.88 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total value of $261,734.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,136,502.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HSIC traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. Henry Schein, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $82.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet cut Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $83,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1,087.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

