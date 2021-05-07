Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman Sells $1,671,727.34 in Stock

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 21,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $1,671,727.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Henry Schein stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,037,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,353. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.49. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.83 and a 1 year high of $82.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.58.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Henry Schein by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 54,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Henry Schein by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, DE Burlo Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. DE Burlo Group Inc. now owns 15,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSIC. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.