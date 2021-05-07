Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $61.10 Million

Analysts expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to post sales of $61.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.50 million to $63.00 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $235.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $225.20 million to $246.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $225.80 million, with estimates ranging from $214.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 4.97%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

In related news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $32,867.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,512.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,473 shares of company stock worth $247,866 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HFWA. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 51.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HFWA opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

