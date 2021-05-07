Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:HRTG)

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $8.67 on Friday. Heritage Insurance has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $14.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $242.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

