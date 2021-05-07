Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Sells $9,478,512.30 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 120,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total value of $9,478,512.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 199,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,675,306.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $82.53. 1,820,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,246,759. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.27. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $82.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -105.26%.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Hess by 5.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Packer & Co Ltd now owns 1,357,727 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,674,000 after purchasing an additional 240,000 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

