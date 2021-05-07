Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Sells $7,053,748.38 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 86,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $7,053,748.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,765,024.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

HES traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.53. 1,820,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,759. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.27. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $82.74. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Hess’s payout ratio is -105.26%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HES. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Hess from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,579,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,526,956,000 after buying an additional 662,329 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Hess by 116.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Hess by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,062,416 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $75,177,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Hess in the first quarter valued at $6,009,000. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

