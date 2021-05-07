Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Sells $485,974.40 in Stock

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 6,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $485,974.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,953.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of HES traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,759. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.23. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $82.74.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. Hess’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -105.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 285.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after acquiring an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 195,447 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,318,000 after acquiring an additional 18,209 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,893 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,761,000 after acquiring an additional 90,273 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 117.9% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 219,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 118,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Hess by 62.8% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 57,699 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HES. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hess from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $76.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.25.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

