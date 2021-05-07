Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stake Reduced by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. reduced its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,739 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 158,656,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,880,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 118,277,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,589,000 after buying an additional 10,541,721 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 44,979,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,004,000 after buying an additional 352,432 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,535,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,621,000 after buying an additional 203,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,089,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,512,000 after buying an additional 701,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $4,459,150.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 882,213 shares of company stock valued at $13,692,076. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on HPE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

NYSE HPE opened at $16.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a market cap of $21.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

