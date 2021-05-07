Hifi Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $170.97 Million (MFT)

Hifi Finance (CURRENCY:MFT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. During the last seven days, Hifi Finance has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Hifi Finance has a market capitalization of $170.97 million and $18.34 million worth of Hifi Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hifi Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hifi Finance Coin Profile

Hifi Finance (MFT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 4th, 2018. Hifi Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Hifi Finance’s official Twitter account is @HifiFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Hifi Finance is https://reddit.com/r/mainframe

According to CryptoCompare, “Hifi Finance is a blockchain based platform for decentralized applications. Hifi Finance network enables any application to send data, store files and manage payments. MFT is an ethereum-based token that powers Hifi Finance platform. MFT token can also be used as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Hifi Finance

