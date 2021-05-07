Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nomura upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Himax Technologies from $4.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIMX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,255,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,058,000 after acquiring an additional 405,134 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 314.8% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 446,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after acquiring an additional 338,882 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 182,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,064 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies by 964.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 148,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 134,527 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in Himax Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIMX opened at $12.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Himax Technologies has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.13 and a beta of 1.93.

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $275.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Himax Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, laptops, monitors, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, digital cameras, car navigation, virtual reality devices, and other consumer electronic devices.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.